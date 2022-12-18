News
Okupe dismisses rumours of switch to PDP
The Director-General of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, on Sunday dismissed report on his switch to the People Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.
There were claimed that the former presidential aide had returned to the PDP after misappropriating the LP campaign funds.
However, in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, Okupe dismissed the claims as the handiwork of detractors.
He also reaffirmed his support for the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in next year’s election.
READ ALSO: 2023: Okupe dismisses reports on Obi’s alliance with Atiku
He wrote: “After ‘chopping shishi’, *Doyin Okupe (D-G of Peter Obi’s LP Presidential Campaign Organisation) returns home to PDP*! Another disinformation and lie from our detractors, so they wish but this solid movement will not relent until this evil pillers collapse completely.
“Lies, fabrications & disinformation are their tools. But in the end they will fail & be shamed. Doyin okupe has not chopped any shish neither has he shifted base by 1mm!!! We are moving forward till God delivers us all from the Perpetual Raiders of this lost but glorious Ark.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...