Okupe dismisses rumours of switch to PDP

The Director-General of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, on Sunday dismissed report on his switch to the People Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

There were claimed that the former presidential aide had returned to the PDP after misappropriating the LP campaign funds.

However, in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, Okupe dismissed the claims as the handiwork of detractors.

He also reaffirmed his support for the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in next year’s election.



He wrote: “After ‘chopping shishi’, *Doyin Okupe (D-G of Peter Obi’s LP Presidential Campaign Organisation) returns home to PDP*! Another disinformation and lie from our detractors, so they wish but this solid movement will not relent until this evil pillers collapse completely.

“Lies, fabrications & disinformation are their tools. But in the end they will fail & be shamed. Doyin okupe has not chopped any shish neither has he shifted base by 1mm!!! We are moving forward till God delivers us all from the Perpetual Raiders of this lost but glorious Ark.”

