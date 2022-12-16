Peter Obi condemns murder of LP candidate in Imo

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the murder of Christopher Eleghu, the party’s House of Assembly candidate for Onuimo constituency in Imo State.

Eleghu was reportedly killed in his residence on Friday.

Michael Abattam, Imo police spokesperson, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, added the deceased’s house was also set ablaze.

Abattam however said detailed investigation would be carried out on the dastardly incident.

Obi, who reacted to the development in a series of tweets on Friday, described the attack as condemnable.

The former Anambra State Governor charged security agencies to work in order to bring perpetrators to justice.

He wrote: “I am deeply disturbed by the evidently targeted killing of the Labour Party State House of Assembly Candidate for Onuimo LGA in Imo state, Hon. Christopher Eleghu at his home. His house and cars were reportedly set ablaze.

“I condemn these heinous acts in the strongest possible terms. Such acts violate our spirit of security, civility and the recently signed Peace Accord. Federal and State security agencies must work assiduously to uncover those behind this killing.”

