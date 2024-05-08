Police arrests 17 BDC operators in Kano

The police operatives in Kano have arrested 17 suspected forex hawkers for an alleged illegal Bureau de Change (BDC) operation in the Wapa area of the Fagge local government area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Usaini Gumel, told journalists on Wednesday in Kano.

He said: “The operation which was led by the police command was carried out in Wapa Bureau De Change in Fagge with combined personnel of the Department of Security Services (DSS).

“A total of 29 people were arrested out of which 12 were cleared.

“We recovered 68,000 CFA, and 30 Rupees (Indian Currency) from them. All the suspects confessed to the offence and will be charged to court.

“This operation was conducted to flush out elements who operate illegally to destabilise the foreign exchange market in the country.”

The CP commended the operatives for ensuring the success of the operation.

“The security measures put in place have sent the message that illegal financial activities will not be tolerated and that those engaging in such practices will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” Gumel added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now