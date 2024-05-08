Lagos commences demolition of illegal shanties inside Ikoyi Towers (Video)

Officials of the Lagos State government on Wednesday, commenced enforcement of the demolition of illegal shanties and their occupants inside the Ikoyi Towers in the highbrow Ikoyi area of the state.

The illegal occupants of the shanties were given a 48-hour vacation notice by the State Ministry of Environment as part of efforts to clear the state of illegal structures which has seen the evacuation and reclamation of bridges where some structures were built and occupied by unauthorised squatters.

Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab who posted videos of the evacuation exercise on his X handle on Wednesday said:

“After the expiration of a 48-hour vacation notice served, the joint team of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, (KAI) and the Special Taskforce on Environmental Offences commenced enforcement and removal of illegal shanties built inside the Ikoyi Towers compound housing illegal occupants posing a security threat to the environment and nuisance to the State, and whose daily activities could not be ascertained.

“The government’s issuance of relocation notices and enforcement actions aim to reclaim land and public facilities which has been converted to personal use, ensure public safety, to enforce urban planning, and address the proliferation of illegal settlements and structures in Lagos State.

“The state government is reiterating its commitment to a cleaner and safer environment for all Lagosians.

#ZeroToleranceLagos #CleanerLagos.”

