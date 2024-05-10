E-Money denies being probed by police over N1.2bn dispute with auto firm

Nigerian businessman and music executive Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, has denied a report that he is being probed over a N1.2 billion dispute with an auto firm.

Recall that E-Money, the CEO of Emy Cargo and Shipping Services Limited, was the subject of a media report that he was being investigated at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex, Alagbon, for a disputed N1,209,200,000 with Autocorp Limited, a vehicle distribution company in Lagos State.

The report went on to say that E-Money and the party that felt wronged had been invited to be questioned and that a second meeting had been set for the matter.

The report has now been debunked by E-Money, who issued a statement claiming that the information contained in the said publication is misleading and do not represent the facts of the matter.

The statement reads, “Our attention has been drawn to the Punch Newspaper publication affecting the person of E-Money, the CEO of Emy Cargo and Shipping Services Limited.The pieces of information contained in the said publication are misleading and do not represent the facts of the matter.

Unequivocally, the news alleging a police probe into a N1.3 billion dispute between E-Money and Autocorp Limited is not an accurate representation of facts.

‘‘The Nigerian Police is investigating a report by Autocorp Limited against Emy Cargo & Shipping Services Limited on a business transaction regarding the clearing of vehicles in the year 2019/2020.

‘‘Unreservedly, E-money and Emy Cargo and Shipping Services Limited have visited the police as law-abiding citizens to give accurate details of the business dealings.

‘‘Accordingly, we urge the public to refrain from spreading unfounded rumors and sensationalized information.The truth of the situation is far more nuanced and does not warrant the sensationalism portrayed in recent reports”, the statement concluded.

