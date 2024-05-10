Entertainment
“Why my father did not leave any inheritance for me’ —Seun Kuti
Afrobeats singer, Seun Anikulapo-Kuti has opened up on the reasons his father, the legendary Fela Anikulapo-Kuti did not leave any inheritance behind for him.
Seun who disclosed this in a video on his Instagram account on Friday, explained that his late father and Afrobeats creator, cared so much for other people and spent all he had for their welfare at the detriment of his immediate family.
He went on to state that he received nothing because of his late father’s philanthropy.
He recalled that as a primary school pupil, his daily allowance was bigger than his teacher’s salary, but when his father died, he left him with no inheritance due to his charitable nature.
READ ALSO:Seun Kuti apologizes to Bolaji Ayorinde over unfounded claims
“When Fela was the top musician in Nigeria, we were living with about 500 people in our house. All the money I was meant to inherit, Fela used it to cater for people,” Seun said.
“Everyone in Kalakuta was receiving daily allowance and weekly salaries. Both Kalakuta and African Shrine. Almost 1000 people. They were artisans… We had all the professions in Kalakuta.
“My pocket money in 1990, throughout my primary school was N100 per day. My pocket money a day was bigger than my teacher’s salary,” he noted.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...