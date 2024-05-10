“Why my father did not leave any inheritance for me’ —Seun Kuti

Afrobeats singer, Seun Anikulapo-Kuti has opened up on the reasons his father, the legendary Fela Anikulapo-Kuti did not leave any inheritance behind for him.

Seun who disclosed this in a video on his Instagram account on Friday, explained that his late father and Afrobeats creator, cared so much for other people and spent all he had for their welfare at the detriment of his immediate family.

He went on to state that he received nothing because of his late father’s philanthropy.

He recalled that as a primary school pupil, his daily allowance was bigger than his teacher’s salary, but when his father died, he left him with no inheritance due to his charitable nature.

“When Fela was the top musician in Nigeria, we were living with about 500 people in our house. All the money I was meant to inherit, Fela used it to cater for people,” Seun said.

“Everyone in Kalakuta was receiving daily allowance and weekly salaries. Both Kalakuta and African Shrine. Almost 1000 people. They were artisans… We had all the professions in Kalakuta.

“My pocket money in 1990, throughout my primary school was N100 per day. My pocket money a day was bigger than my teacher’s salary,” he noted.

