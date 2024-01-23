Omah Lay says he’ll lead change in Afrobeats sound this year

Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has said he is going to be one of the leaders of the new generation of Afrobeats artists in the year 2024.

He said futher that he has created a new “sound” that he hopes to be popular this year.

During his recent interview with The Beat FM, London, United Kingdom, Omah lay his latest single “Holy Ghost” exemplifies the new sound he is about to introduce to Afrobeats.

“I have started a new sound. I feel like the sound people identify as Afrobeats is going to change in 2024/2025, in the future. And I’m going to be one of the leaders of the new sound.

“I have started a new sound of Afrobeats and you’re going to hear more of that in 2024. ‘Holy Ghost’ is one of them. And I’m putting out an album. The album is going to consist of all of these new vibes.” said Omah Lay.

By Yussuf Zainab

