50 CENT loses almost 54lbs for role in movie ‘Things Fall Apart’
A recent weight loss of almost 54lbs by rapper and actor, Curtis James Jackson III, better known as 50 Cent, has got a lot of fans and others talking and asking what could be wrong.
But it has been gathered that the weight loss was a deliberate transformation for his role as a cancer patient in the movie “Things Fall Apart”
In just nine weeks, he practised a liquid diet, skipped all types of solid foods, and engaged in meticulous fitness routine.
50 Cent reportedly spent three hours every day exercising on a treadmill to achieve the dramatic weight loss.
There is no sign that 50 Cent is currently experiencing any health difficulties. His public image and activity on social media platforms continue to represent a strong and active personality.
50 Cent’s gritty lyrics and charismatic delivery have made him a prominent figure in the hip-hop industry.
Beyond music, he has found success as an actor in films like “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” and TV series such as “Power.” Additionally, his business ventures include investments in fashion, beverages, and technology.
