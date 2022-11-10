Entertainment
50 Cent to shoot TV series based on internet fraudster, Hushpuppi
American recording artiste and businessman, 50 Cent whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III has revealed he is interested in shooting a television series based on the life of convicted Nigerian-born internet fraudster, Hushpuppi, real name is Abbas Ramoni.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, 50 Cent stated that the series is dedicated to his ‘scammers’.
Singer Chris Brown mentions internet fraudster, Hushpuppi, in new single, Nigerians react
50 Cent who is famed for producing hit tv series like Power, Power Book II, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, amongst others, made the announcement on his Instagram page, he wrote;
“For my scammers I gotta do this one, Hushpuppy series coming soon! GLG🚦GreenLightGang i don’t miss 🎯#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #gunitfilmandtv“
50 Cent’s announcement is coming days after Hushpuppi was handed an 11-year and three months jail term which will see him remain locked up for nine more years having spent two years behind bars already.
