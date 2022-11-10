Davido postpones AWAY Festival till November 2023

The management of Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke who is better known as Davido has announced the postponement of his Are We Africans Yet (A.W.A.Y) festival in Atlanta following the demise of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The “A.W.A.Y” festival was scheduled to be held on November 18th, 2022 at the 20,000-capacity State Farm Arena in Atlanta Georgia.

The show headlined by the multi-award-winning megastar was going to be supported by several stars including Mayorkun, Stonebwoy, BNXN, Kizz Daniel, Pheelz, Lojay, and other artists.

However, in light of the recent painful loss of his son Ifeanyi Adeleke, the festival has been pushed back by 12 months as it’s now set to hold on November 18th, 2023.

The management made this revelation in a statement yesterday announcing the postponement.

“We have made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the A.W.A.Y Festival until Saturday, November 18, 2023.”

The statement reads further;

“To all ticket buyers, your tickets will be honored for the 2023 date.

We understand that you must be disappointed but we promise to come back with a bigger and better show.

Thank you for understanding and we look forward to seeing you all in the near future.”

