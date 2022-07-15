Omah Lay bashes Ruger for saying he is better than Buju

Nigerian recording artiste, Omah Lay has slammed his colleague, Ruger for making claims that he is better than another artiste, Buju.

Omah Lay in his statement published on the microblogging site, Twitter on Friday, July 15 used derogatory words to describe his colleague for his post on Twitter.

The latest development was on Thursday, July 14 during Ruger’s question and answer session on the social media platform with his fans.

Specifically, a Twitter user took to social media to state that Buju was better than Ruger and there was nothing he could do about it because he was low budget Samuel Jackson.

The user wrote:

“Lol bnxn is better than you 😂 and there’s nothing you can do about it with this low budget Samuel L Jackson”.

Reacting to the Jonzing records signee admitted that Buju is good but not better than him because everything he has done since the beginning was “only RUGER”.

Replying further, the upcoming musician said he is always proud going on stage around the world with his own hits.

He wrote:

“I love buju he’s good but he’s not better than me. Everything I’ve done since the beginning was only RUGER. All my hits are JUST RUGER. I’m always proud going on stage around the world with my own hits and everyone is singing along. You see the difference?”

Read the exchange below.

I love buju he’s good but he’s not better than me. Everything I’ve done since the beginning was only RUGER. All my hits are JUST RUGER. I’m always proud going on stage around the world with my own hits and everyone is singing along. You see the difference? https://t.co/y555GeKqCC — da Ruger gon screw u🔫🏴‍☠️♎️ (@rugerofficial) July 14, 2022

Reacting to the conversation on Twitter, Omah Lay slammed Ruger for saying he is better than Buju.

The artiste who also recently released his debut studio album, Boy Alone also called out another upcoming artiste, Victony in his statement on Twitter.

He wrote;

“Ruger get mind dey talk about bnxn like that for this app smh!! mofos do anything for clout out here, same way Victony lol my tweet the other time, y’all are really kids”

Ruger get mind dey talk about bnxn like that for this app smh!! mofos do anything for clout out here, same way Victony lol my tweet the other time, y’all are really kids 😂 — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) July 15, 2022

