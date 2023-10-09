Singer Ruger recounts how he narrowly escaped ongoing war between Israel and Hamas

Nigerian singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka popularly known in music circles as Ruger has taken to social media to share how he narrowly escaped the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

The ‘Dior’ crooner who shared his story in a post on his official Instagram page stated that the war began shortly after he and his team left Tel Aviv, the capital of Israel.

Ruger also used the medium to assure his fans and supporters of his safety, after the news broke concerning the surprise attack on Israel that left many dead.

The musician wrote thus on his Instagram page; “Israel is at war now and it’s very sad. It started as soon as I and my team took off from Tel Aviv to head back home. So guys !!! I really appreciate your concern. I’m safe. But please we need peace in the world right now!!! We don’t want innocent people dying, we just want to LIVE AND LOVE #prayforisrael. LOVE YOU O.”

“Being shown love all the way in ISRAEL is RARE and I’m really grateful for it – I’ve received more love, respect and recognition outside my country and I’ve made peace with that. I’m so happy to be back on the road doing what I love, seeing the people who love me and giving them back my love and dedication. I pray God continues to give me the strength and success to keep making dem nay sayers mad. THANK YOU ISRAEL.” Ruger added.

