Davido responds, as Warri concert organizers vow to sue him over $94,600 fee

Afro-pop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has responded to threats of a lawsuit by Brownhill Events Inc., organizers of the ‘Warri Again Concert’, which took place in Warri, Delta State on Friday.

The show organizers vowed to take legal action against him for failing to perform at the concert even after collecting his appearance fee of $94,600.

Brownhill Events Inc., in a statement on Sunday, said they were talking with their lawyers to establish a case of breach of contract against the musician.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner ran into trouble when he allegedly refused to appear for the concert on Friday even after collecting the whopping sum.

The Project Director of the organisation, Victor Wokocha, who signed the statement, said they had already briefed their legal team in respect of the matter and would wait for further advise on the next steps to follow.

“The management team of Warri Again Concerts would like to thank our sponsors, guests and artistes for their support and active participation at the just concluded 19th edition of the Warri Again Concert which was held at the prestigious Brownhill Coliseum, Warri, Delta State,” Wokocha said.

“We are also grateful to our viewers who joined us online through the live telecasts on HipTv and AIT with hopes of being serenaded by the various musical artistes lined up for the event, including the headline artiste, David Adeleke (Davido).

“Davido’s failure to perform at the concert despite having received full payment and logistics made available to guarantee his attendance is quite unfortunate. Our legal team has been fully briefed and will advise on the next steps.

“Notwithstanding the unfortunate incident, the concert was a huge success and proved to be the best edition yet.

“We are fully committed to consolidating on the gains recorded in this last edition and are poised to ensure that several improvements are implemented in the 20th edition.”

But while reacting to the allegations, Davido, in a post on his Instagram account on Sunday, apologised to his fans for not showing at the event, but however, claimed that he had notified the event organisers in advance that he wouldn’t be able to attend, yet they persisted in using his name to promote the show.

“To my lovely fans in Warri that spent their hard-earned money to come out, apologies that you had to experience this.

“I was not going to be physically able to make it and this had been communicated to ‘them’ for a longgggg while now; I mean MONTHS ago but for reasons best known to them, they continued to promote the show using my name. It’s a shame,” Davido wrote.

