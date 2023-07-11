Entertainment
Davido’s alleged French babymama shares update on pregnancy
Ivanna Bay, the French lady who is reportedly carrying the baby of Nigerian singer, David Adeleke aka Davido, has shared the update on her pregnancy on social media.
The model, who shared an update of her condition in a post on Instagram, told those who cared to listen that her body was failing and unsure if she would be able to carry the pregnancy.
READ ALSO: Anita Brown reveals Davido wants her to keep her pregnancy
Ivanna, who revealed a few days ago that she woke up with a stomach pain, said doctors informed her she was having an ectopic pregnancy or a miscarriage.
She wrote: ‘‘Because you won’t see me crying on the internet. No way! They told me that I am either doing an ectopic pregnancy or a miscarriage. My body is failing me and there is nothing I can do.’’
