Anita Brown reveals Davido wants her to keep her pregnancy

Anita Brown, the American lady who claimed that she has been impregnated by David Adeleke, aka Davido, has revealed that the singer wants her to keep the baby.

The US model made the claim in a post on her Twitter page while also stating further that if that was not the case, then nothing that has happened over the past few days would have happened.

According to her, Davido wanted the public to know about her pregnancy because he knows her temperament.

“Trust me that man wants me to have the baby, this would not all be happening if that’s not what he really wants.

“It’s already out, that’s what he wanted. He knew I would do this cause he knows my temperament. He wanted me to have this child. Keep being oblivious all y’all want,” Anita Brown wrote on her Twitter page.

