Entertainment
American lady claims she’s expecting Davido’s child, shares pregnancy test result
An American lady identified as Anita Brown has taken to social media to claim that she is expecting a child with Nigerian singer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido.
Anita Brown in a series of posts shared on her Instagram page claimed that she met Davido in Dubai in the year 2017 and also used the medium to deny speculation that her relationship with him was not a one night stand as believed in some quarters.
READ ALSO:Davido’s baby mama, Sophia, calls out men who financially bully women into staying with them
The single ebony skinned lady who shared a video of herself conducting a pregnancy test claimed that she never knew Davido was married and also posted a direct message which he (Davido) allegedly sent to her saying they had [email protected] s3x.
See screenshots below;
