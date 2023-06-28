American lady claims she’s expecting Davido’s child, shares pregnancy test result

An American lady identified as Anita Brown has taken to social media to claim that she is expecting a child with Nigerian singer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido.

Anita Brown in a series of posts shared on her Instagram page claimed that she met Davido in Dubai in the year 2017 and also used the medium to deny speculation that her relationship with him was not a one night stand as believed in some quarters.

READ ALSO:Davido’s baby mama, Sophia, calls out men who financially bully women into staying with them

The single ebony skinned lady who shared a video of herself conducting a pregnancy test claimed that she never knew Davido was married and also posted a direct message which he (Davido) allegedly sent to her saying they had [email protected] s3x.

See screenshots below;





Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now