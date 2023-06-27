Femi Kuti recounts prophecy predicting death of 12 family members after Fela’s demise

Femi Kuti, scion of late Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti has opened up on a prophecy that predicted the death of 12 of his family members after his father passed on.

The multiple Grammy Award nominee who shared the story during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo said that some people foretold that 12 of his family members would die in quick succession after Fela’s demise.

Femi Kuti said that the period turned out to be the most trying time in his life as Fela’s first son as the prophecy came after the deaths of his father, sister, Shola Kuti, and a cousin.

READ ALSO:I don’t want to be like my father, Femi Kuti says

He added that people thought he was going to run mad because it was at the same time that he was having issues with his ex-wife, Funke, who parted ways with him thereafter.

“Fela had just gone [died]. My sister [Shola] had gone. My cousin had gone. Some people were predicting that 12 of us would die. And I [was] saying, is this prediction going to come true?

We had our internal family problems. They would say, ‘You know, you are the first son; you must do it.’ And I would say, ‘Who born me inside this wahala like this?’ Then my wife go [got separated from me]. And they said, ‘Femi is going mad.’ It was terrible.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now