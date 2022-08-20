What I discussed with Peter Obi —Singer, Femi Kuti

Veteran Nigerian musician, Femi Kuti in a recent interview session with Saturday Beats has disclosed that he discussed the theme of nation building and the current state of the country with Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Femi Kuti’s revelation is coming several days after he was threatened by Obidients, a set of people who identify as supporters of Peter Obi’s presidential aspiration.

Femi, who is the eldest son of legendary Afrobeat connoisseur, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti became the target of Internet trolls when he stated that being ‘OBIdient’ in Nigeria was ‘tantamount to being a zombie’.

He has since clarified his statement, before the former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi cautioned his supporters before paying him a visit during the week.

Speaking during a recent interview, Femi Kuti first reiterated that he never dubbed ‘Obidients’, ‘zombies’, a derogatory remark that was popularized by his father, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti following the release of the eponymous album in 1977.

Clarifying his statement once again, Femi Kuti said,

“A particular journalist came to the New Afrikan Shrine and I expressed my views, only for people to start attacking me because the media said I called Obi’s supporters zombies, which I did not do. When I got home, I saw the post and I quickly corrected it so that I didn’t call them zombies. But, they kept on attacking me. Some people even threatened to burn down the Shrine. I had to do a video explaining in clear words what I meant.”

Kuti stated further that though he would not like to discuss the details of his meeting with Obi because it was a private one, he admitted that they discussed politics and the state of the nation.

“If I tell you about my discussion with Obi, I feel that will not be right,” he said.

The Grammy nominee continued, “but, if he comes out to say something different from what actually transpired, I would then have to talk, at least to set the records straight.

“However, I can give you the periphery of our discussion. We talked about how bad Nigeria is, and I gave him some ideas on what I felt needed to be done to put the country on the right path of development.”

Femi Kuti added that Peter Obi spoke against the threats he received after it was alleged that he called Obidients, ‘Zombies’.

Kuti continued, “he also mentioned that campaigns should not involve threats, and he said that was why he came to apologise to me for the actions of some of his followers who threatened and abused me on social media.”

He also added that he does not have a favourite candidate ahead of the coming 2023 presidential election. Kuti mentioned that he would continue to criticize any political leader regardless of their status.

