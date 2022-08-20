BBNaija: Adekunle risks strike. Deji’s relocation and other talking points from this week’s episode

The Big Brother Naija Level Up season has not failed to bring viewers premium entertainment. From Adekunle and Sheggz confrontation earlier in the week to the narrative of Phyna betraying her friend, Amaka to spend more time with her love interest, Groovy.

Here are some of the major talking points from the fourth week of the ongoing Big Brother Naija Level Up competition.

Level 2 Housemates Emerge Victorious In Week Four’s Wager

Level 2 won the Afrofuturism wager presentation with 60 points.

Biggie also noted the underwhelming presentation and mediocre performance by the level one housemates.

Level two housemates had the honour of presenting their inventions first.

The housemates put together some interesting African inspired inventions including lie detectors, power generating systems, earthquake detectors and health check detectors. The housemates also appeared in gorgeous ankara pieces.

Level one housemates presented inventions inspired by multiple African countries including Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Egypt.

In the end, Level 2 housemates came out victorious.

Biggie orders Groovy, Deji to switch houses

After the presentation on Friday night, Biggie asked Groovy, a resident of Level 2 to switch to level 1, while fake housemate Deji was asked to go in the opposite direction.

Biggie had on Wednesday given Deji a secret task.

Biggie during Deji’s dairy session instructed him to frantically start complaining about his Level 1 Housemates.

He also informed him that he should escalate the complaint as the days progress.

Biggie told him to complain to his Level 1 housemate that he feels that his happiness will only be possible if he moves to Level 2.

He added that Deji should pack his bags and demand to be moved to Level 2 on Friday.

Deji, who accepted the challenge, began the task at night.

After their wager task, Biggie made the announcement that there were pressing issues to attend to.

He called out Deji over his remarks that he wants to switch houses. Deji responded in affirmative, citing as reason that he was uncomfortable in his house.

Biggie granted his request and approved the switch from level 1 to level 2. To even the scale, he moved Groovy from level 2 to level 1.

The idea to move Groovy didn’t sit while with the level 2 housemates and there were grunt murmurings and Biggie reprimanded them.

Adekunle risks possible strike following altercation with Chichi

Following the relocation of Deji from Level 1 on Friday night, Chichi took out her frustrations on Adekunle. According to the stripper, Adekunle claimed her relationship with Deji was doomed to fail due to his recent relocation.

At the heat of their argument, the housemates almost exchanged blows, albeit, other housemates were around to quell the tension.

Watch the altercation between Chichi and Adekunle below.

Chichi and Adekunle clash with words 🤣😂😂😂😂😂… big brother you caused this 😂😂😂#BBNaija #ZenMagazine pic.twitter.com/wZtXcO6HmP — #BBNAIJA (@zenmagafrica) August 19, 2022

The recent bout is coming several days after Adekunle was engaged in a face-off against Sheggz. Adekunle mentioned that he was prepared to get physical and leave the competition.

Biggie is yet to address the conundrum. It would be recalled that Beauty, a resident of Level 2 was unceremoniously disqualified from the show after receiving three strikes.

Amaka reveals Phyna betrayed her for getting intimate with Groovy

Amaka had an uncomfortable conversation with her former best friend, Phyna for becoming intimate with her love interest, Groovy.

Phyna and Groovy started kissing and got closer in the past few days after Amaka told her to tell Groovy about her feelings for him.

This got Amaka displeased as she wondered how Phyna ‘her friend’ could take her man.

Both housemates have since avoided each other in the house for days.

Amaka, finally addressing the issue with Phyna said she was angry with her because she betrayed their friendship but has accepted that Phyna deserves Groovy more than her because she had the confidence to go after him.

Amaka told Phyna:

“We can now be friends after having this conversation. I just felt you did not value our friendship after I told you I liked Groovy and you went after him for yourself.

“But you deserve Groovy more because you were bold enough to go after him. I’m not faulting you and don’t take this conversation like you’re bad.

“We can start on a new note as friends.”

Listen to their conversation below.

HOH Eloswag gives reasons for selecting possible eviction nominees

Big Brother Naija housemate, Eloswag has given a reason for nominating Chizzy, Daniella, Kess, Modella, Pharmsavi, Amaka, and Groovy for possible eviction on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, Ripples Nigeria had reported that the seven housemates were nominated for possible eviction by the current Head of House, HOH, in the ongoing Big Brother Naija, “Level Up” edition.

Speaking to Biggie, Eloswag said he nominated Daniella because he felt she was no longer comfortable on the show after her “lover”, Khalid, had been evicted on Sunday.

He explained that he nominated Modella and Pharmsavi because he wanted to examine the strength of their fan base, while he feels Kess wanted to go home, probably because he is married.

In the meantime, four housemates have so far been evicted from the level 2 house.

The ‘level 1’ housemates have not been up for eviction because they have been winning the Head of House game since the show began.

