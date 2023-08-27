Frodd, Tolanibaj evicted from BBNaija

Two housemates at the ongoing Big Brother Naija “All Stars” edition – Frodd and Tolanibaj – have been evicted from the show.

The duo were evicted during Sunday’s live eviction show.

The development brought the number of housemates that had been evicted from the show to five.

The trio of Princess, Uriel, and Kiddwaya had already been evicted from the contest.

Frodd was a housemate in BBNaija season 4, Tolanibaj took part in the fifth edition of the reality TV show.

