Tonto Dikeh sad over Solidstar’s mental health, says she wants to help ailing singer

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is saddened over the declining mental health of singer Joseph Iniyezo aka Solidstar following reports that he is battling mental illness.

Recall that the musician’s brother Joshua Iniyezo revealed in a video posted on Instagram that the singer is currently going through mental health challenges.

He said that fans and colleagues of Solidstar should be aware that his brother has been really sick and that is the reason he has been off the music scene for a while.

Joseph wrote thus in part on Instagram; ‘‘Hello everyone my name is Joseph iniyezo I am solidstar’s brother I want to use this medium to let his fans,his friends and colleagues in the industry know that solid star is really sick I know you may be wondering why he hasn’t been active it’s because he has been sick and battling a lot mentally I know he must offended some of his friends and colleagues but please it’s not his fault he has been really sick..’’

While reacting to the health condition of the musician, Tonto Dikeh called on the singer’s management and family to point her in the right direction to help him.

The mother of one also recounted how Solidstar helped her start up her music career during the time she attempted to plunge headlong into the music industry in 2015.

“How can I get through to Solidstar’s management or family? That’s my street blood mehn. Dude was ready to sacrifice it all for me to do well musically. Na me no just hear word! He never charged a penny, never get a gift, not even a hug. Such a selfless human.” Tonto Dikeh wrote on her official Instagram page.

