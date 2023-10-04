Mohbad: Tonto Dikeh decries Naira Marley’s confidence in police custody

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has expressed concern over the confidence displayed by singer Afeez Fashola aka Naira Marley who has been arrested by the police in connection with the death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

In a post shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday, Dikeh noted that the Marlian Records chief executive officer was unmoved by his current travails.

READ ALSO: Mohbad: Court remands Naira Marley, Sam Larry for 21 days

The Lagos State Magistrate Court sitting in the Yaba area of the state on Wednesday remanded Naira Marley and socialite Balogun Eletu aka Sam Larry in police custody for 21 days to allow investigations into Mohbad’s death.

The “soapy” crooner was arrested by police operatives in Lagos on Tuesday night.

The actress wrote: “I ask again, who is protecting Naira Marley? In the right country, Naira should be in handcuffs and chains… rather he has a phone to tweet.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now