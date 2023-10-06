Police CP explains how Mohbad died, says nurse’s action led to singer’s demise

The Lagos Police Command has said that Ms. Feyisayo Ogedengbe the auxiliary nurse who injected Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad is a prime suspect in the singer’s death.

This was disclosed at a press briefing on Friday by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Idowu Owohunwa while sharing an update into ongoing investigations into Mohbad’s death.

Owohunwa stated that the auxiliary nurse administered three different injections which are believed to have occasioned the chain of reactions that directly resulted in the death of the singer.

He said; “The Auxiliary Nurse who was contacted and invited by Ayobami Sadiq (a.k.a Spending), a friend to Mohbad, on 11th September, 2023 to treat the singer at the deceased’s residence at Lekki-Lagos.

‘‘Feyisayo eventually came on Tuesday, 12th September, 2023 and administered three different injections which are believed to have occasioned the chain of reactions that directly resulted in the death of the singer.

“She is the Principal Suspect in the death of Mohbad.

“She acknowledged that it was the injections that she administered on the deceased that triggered the reactions which eventually led to Mohbad’s death. Other expert opinions and witness statements corroborated her admittance.

“Her actions of administering doses of Tetanus Toxoid, Paracetamol (IV) and Ceftriaxone injection (IV) on Mohbad at his residence on 12th September, 2023 immediately and directly triggered the reactions (including vomiting, goosebumps, convulsion) that eventually resulted in the singer’s death.

“This criminal liability is further heightened given the evidential fact that as an auxiliary nurse, she is not qualified to administer such medications or function as a qualified nurse. She also did this in a non-clinical environment and in a professionally negligent manner that negated standard medical protocols.

“As of today, a total of 26 witnesses have been interviewed,” the CP said.

According to him, those interrogated included Mohbad’s father, mother, sisters, brother, wife and manager among several others.

The CP also disclosed that Mohbad was brought in dead to the hospital, and he was certified dead by doctors on duty on September 12.

