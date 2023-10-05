Primeboy surrenders to Police after being declared wanted over Mohbad’s death

Less than a day after being declared wanted by the police, Owodunni Ibrahim aka Primeboy, a boyhood friend of the late musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has turned himself in to the Lagos police.

After failing to respond to the invitation to participate in an inquiry into Mohbad’s death, Primeboy was listed as being wanted on Wednesday.

However, Primeboy has handed himself in, according to Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson for the Lagos police, who made the announcement via X on Wednesday.

Hundeyin also explainwd that Primeboy has been taken into custody for questioning.

“Following his being declared wanted, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin aka Primeboy has turned himself in,” the statement reads.

“He has, immediately, been taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions.

“The Lagos State Police Command once again assures family, friends, fans of Mohbad and the general public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a most diligent investigation. The Command equally assures that all persons found culpable in the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad will definitely be brought to justice.”

