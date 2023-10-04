Police declares Mohbad’s childhood friend, Primeboy wanted

The Lagos State police command has declared wanted Owodunni Ibrahim aka Primeboy, a childhood friend of late Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad in connection with the singer’s death.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, the command placed a N1 million bounty on the suspect’s head.

Primeboy was declared after he refused to honour police invitation for questioning on Mohbad’s death.

Police operatives in Lagos had also arrested singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley and a socialite, Balogun Olamilekan Eletu also known as Sam Larry over the 27-year-old singer’s mysterious death.

The statement read: ‘’Following his failure to honour police invitation successfully sent to him since the commencement of investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of Mr. Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, the Lagos State Police Command hereby declares wanted Owodunni Ibrahim aka Primeboy.

‘‘Ibrahim is approximately 1.64-m tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks and Yoruba by tribe. His last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu.

‘‘If seen, contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, hereby offers a handsome reward of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira Only) to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest.”

