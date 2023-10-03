Police arrests Naira Marley over Mohbad’s death

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley in connection with the death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday night.

Naira Marley is one of the persons of interest in the death of the 27-year-old singer.

READ ALSO: I’m ready to clear my name on Mohbad’s death – Naira Marley

The police last week interrogated another person mentioned in connection with Mohbad’s mysterious demise, Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry.

The coroner inquest into the matter commenced at a magistrate court in the Ikorodu area of Lagos last Friday.

The statement read: “Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities.”

