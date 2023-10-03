Entertainment
Police arrests Naira Marley over Mohbad’s death
Police operatives in Lagos have arrested singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley in connection with the death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday night.
Naira Marley is one of the persons of interest in the death of the 27-year-old singer.
READ ALSO: I’m ready to clear my name on Mohbad’s death – Naira Marley
The police last week interrogated another person mentioned in connection with Mohbad’s mysterious demise, Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry.
The coroner inquest into the matter commenced at a magistrate court in the Ikorodu area of Lagos last Friday.
The statement read: “Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...