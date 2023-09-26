I’m ready to clear my name on Mohbad’s death – Naira Marley

The controversial Nigerian artiste, Azeez Adeshina Fashola aka Naira Marley has declared his readiness to return to Nigeria to assist the police in the ongoing investigation into the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba better known as Mohbad.

Naira Marley, who is the chief executive officer of Marlian Records, is one of the persons mentioned in the death of the 27-year-old singer.

Many Nigerians, including the human rights activist, Femi Falana, members of the House of Representatives and Nollywood players have demanded a thorough investigation into Mohbad’s mysterious death.

The Lagos State police command last week conducted an autopsy on the deceased in a bid to unravel the cause of his death.

In the lengthy statement posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday evening, Naira Marley said he left the country on August 31, at least 12 days before Mohbad died.

Mohbad died on September 12 and was buried 24 hours later in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

He wrote: “In the last few days, there has been a lot of onslaught on my person and reputation globally over the death of my former signee.

“All manner of stories has been woven against me in respect of his untimely death. I have not only been in shock over the death of the deceased whom I considered to be my brother and member of our music family, but over the various lies spread and threats against me.

“Before I progress further, let me say that as it is traumatic for a lot of people to bear the reality of Ileri’s death, so it is to me.

“May his gentle soul continue to rest in peace and may God grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“However, Permit me to categorically state that I have no hand in the death of Ilerioluwa, either directly or indirectly.

“It is not unusual in the industry, just like in several other industries to have family friction, even amongst blood relatives. Truly, we had our own share of misunderstandings whilst working together, but the disagreement between us was never to the extent being painted by some hirelings.

“It never degenerated to the extent of wishing each other death. Even at that, we were resolving our business disputes legally before he had passed.

“I have chosen not to say anything since due to distraught over his death and in order not to jeopardize the investigation being carried out by the government agencies.

“In addition, I have been out of the country since the 31st of August, 2023 and I’m yet to return.

“In light of the police invitation, I am making arrangements to return to the country to assist in the investigation and give my version of the events.

“I am fully cooperating with the police team and I certainly have no reason to be a fugitive when I have no hand in his death.”

