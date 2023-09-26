Coroner inquest into Mohbad’s death begins Friday

The coroner inquest into the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad will begin at the Lagos Magistrate Court in Ikorodu on Friday.

The Coroner, Magistrate Taofikat Shotobi, disclosed this via a letter dated September 26 and addressed to the Falana and Falana Chambers.

The law firm had on September 19 demanded a coroner inquest into the 27-year-old singer’s death.

Mohbad died on September 12 and was buried in a cemetery in the Ikorodu area of the state the following day.

READ ALSO: I’m ready to clear my name on Mohbad’s death – Naira Marley

The Lagos State police command last week conducted an autopsy on the deceased in a bid to unravel the cause of his death.

In the letter, Shotobi said the state’s Chief Coroner, Justice Mojisola Dada, had directed to conduct an inquest into the singer’s death in line with Sections 14 and 15 of the Coroner’s System Law of Lagos State, Cap C15, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now