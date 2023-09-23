Mohbad’s mother opens up on reason for keeping relationship with artiste secret

Promise Aloba, the mother of late artiste, Mohbad has revealed the reason for being secretive of her relationship with the deceased artiste.

Promise made this clarification during an interview with TVC, while revealing that her son was forced to live due to the physical attacks and bullying he was subjected to after he left Marlian Music.

The late singer’s mother also recalled how he took good care of her and always wanted to have her around.

She said, “I don’t tell people I’m Mohbad’s mother, because he was scared I might get kidnapped or killed.

“I’ve spent just five months in the new house he rented for me, he even visited me 3 times. He took me out of where I was living before to Ikorodu, he said he wanted to be visiting me from time to time.

“He just rented a huge space comprising of 3 shops for me. I’m yet to open it. He gave me money that I used to buy 2 big freezers and a big generator. The day he died, he promised to send N5 million so I can buy goods to stock up.

Read Also: Police conducts autopsy on Mohbad’s remains, awaits result

“But now I’m scared, I can’t go back to Ikorodu, I called someone to help me rent the shop out and give me the money. My son did not enjoy himself, he lived in fear. He did not enjoy himself.

“Whenever I visit him here, he sits right there and I’ll sit with him, then take him upstairs to sleep but he’ll be shaking his head. I even thought all those problems and attacks had stopped, but when they beat him again recently after he dropped his EP, I said these people haven’t left you, and he usually went to the police station to report, because I witnessed it twice.”

Earlier, the Lagos State police command conducted an autopsy on the remains of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a post on his X platform, formerly Twitter, on Thursday evening.

He, however, said the command was awaiting the outcome of the process before proceeding with the investigation of the singer’s death.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now