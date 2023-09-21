Police conducts autopsy on Mohbad’s remains, awaits result

The Lagos State police command conducted an autopsy on the remains of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a post on his X platform, formerly Twitter, on Thursday evening.

He, however, said the command was awaiting the outcome of the process before proceeding with the investigation of the singer’s death.

READ ALSO: Lagos Police exhumes Mohbad’s remains for autopsy

Police had earlier on Thursday exhumed Mohbad’s remains from his grave in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The special investigative team put together by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, to unravel circumstances surrounding the singer’s death commenced its investigation into the matter on Tuesday.

Hundeyin wrote: “Autopsy has been concluded. Awaiting result.”

