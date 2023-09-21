MOHBAD: MTV Base announces ban on songs by Naira Marley, Marlian Record label

International music channel, MTV Base has placed a ban on all songs waxed by Naira Marley and other artistes signed onto his label, Marlian Music Records.

This was made known in a post on social media by a staff of the music channel Ehizojie Okoeguale aka DadaBoy Ehiz who after several videos of harassment and bullying of Mohbad reportedly orchestrated by Naira Marley and his cohorts surfaced online.

The popular TV host who shared the news in a post on his X handle thumbed up MTV for making the move against Naira Marley who has been accused of ‘having a hand’ in Mohbad’s demise.

READ ALSO:Police to probe singer Mohbad’s death

He tweeted thus on Wednesday, September 20; “Mtvbase dropped everything Marlian … kudos to dem.”

This comes after two radio stations in the Southwestern part of Nigeria banned the airplay of songs released by Naira Marley and other artistes under the Marlian Records label.

The two stations, Fresh FM 106.9 FM, in Ekiti State (a privately owned radio broadcast station) and a radio broadcast station, Splash FM 105.5 in Ibadan, Oyo State, have both placed a ban on songs waxed by Naira Marley with both stations citing ongoing investigation into the death of singer, Mohbad, as the reason for their actions.

