Entertainment
MOHBAD: MTV Base announces ban on songs by Naira Marley, Marlian Record label
International music channel, MTV Base has placed a ban on all songs waxed by Naira Marley and other artistes signed onto his label, Marlian Music Records.
This was made known in a post on social media by a staff of the music channel Ehizojie Okoeguale aka DadaBoy Ehiz who after several videos of harassment and bullying of Mohbad reportedly orchestrated by Naira Marley and his cohorts surfaced online.
The popular TV host who shared the news in a post on his X handle thumbed up MTV for making the move against Naira Marley who has been accused of ‘having a hand’ in Mohbad’s demise.
READ ALSO:Police to probe singer Mohbad’s death
He tweeted thus on Wednesday, September 20; “Mtvbase dropped everything Marlian … kudos to dem.”
This comes after two radio stations in the Southwestern part of Nigeria banned the airplay of songs released by Naira Marley and other artistes under the Marlian Records label.
The two stations, Fresh FM 106.9 FM, in Ekiti State (a privately owned radio broadcast station) and a radio broadcast station, Splash FM 105.5 in Ibadan, Oyo State, have both placed a ban on songs waxed by Naira Marley with both stations citing ongoing investigation into the death of singer, Mohbad, as the reason for their actions.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...