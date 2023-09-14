Police to probe singer Mohbad’s death

The Nigeria Police Force on Thursday promised to undertake a comprehensive investigation into the death of singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad.

The 27-year-old, who died on Tuesday and was buried 24 hours later in Lagos.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has been mandated to unravel the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

The spokesman urged the deceased’s family members and friends to come forward with useful information that would aid the police in the investigation.

The statement read: “We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad, who tragically passed away recently. We understand the concerns surrounding his untimely demise and the various speculations that have arisen.

READ ALSO: Celebs react to death of singer Mohbad

“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to a comprehensive investigation into this matter, as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police has been tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death. Rest assured, updates will be provided as investigations unfold.

“We encourage family members or close associates with valuable information to approach the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to assist in the process.

“In the meantime, we kindly request that individuals refrain from making statements or engaging in activities that could jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

“Your trust and support are deeply valued.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now