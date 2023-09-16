Singer Temmie calls out Olamide, wife for allegedly mistreating her

Former Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) female musician Temmie Ovwasa has taken to social media to call out popular Nigerian rapper Olamide and his wife Aisha Adebukunmi for allegedly mistreating her while she was still signed to the record label.

Temmie Ovwasa who shared her ordeal in a lengthy post on her Instagram page alleged that her former label boss’s wife turned her to “an errand girl” while she was still signed to YBNL.

She further claimed that Adebukunmi humiliated her publicly each time they went out together, called her “poor” and also said that Olamide is misogynistic.

Temmie wrote, “I got into the music industry to sing, Olamide carried me on his head and paraded me as the ‘princess’ but once the cameras were off I was in a house with his disrespectful a$$ classist wife who made it her mission to remind me that I was a poor girl that they brought from Ilorin to change her life. I’d go out with this woman and she’d humiliate me publicly! When people ask for pictures she made it her mission to remind me that I was broke.”

“It’s not enough to ‘help’ people, don’t add to their problems!!!! I kuku never tagged him [Olamide] on the video that he saw [that he signed me]. I never cared to be associated with you people. I really just wanted to sing.

“I recorded over 25 songs and Pheelz opened his wide mouth to tell me he misplaced the hard drive. 25 songs!!!!! [I] spent 5 years [at YBNL] and released 4 songs! I have recorded and released three albums since I left these people, and I have so many songs I could drop an album every week!” She added.

