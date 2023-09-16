Mohbad’s management vows to retrieve unpaid royalties from Marlian Music

The management of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad has vowed to retrieve his catalogue and unpaid royalties from former record label, Marlian Music.

The management stated this in a statement posted on Mohbad’s verified Instagram account, @iammohbad, on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, who died on Tuesday and was buried 24 hours later in Lagos.

The singer terminated his contract with Marlian Music owned by another artiste, Azeez Adeshina Fashola aka Naira Marley on October 25 last year over constant attacks by the latter and unpaid royalties since 2019.

The statement read: “Right now, we are focused on making sure the legacy of Mohbad lives on and he is remembered as he was in his final months; free, strong and fighting for his future.

READ ALSO: Police to probe singer Mohbad’s death

“Before his passing, Mohbad was in court to retrieve the majority of his songs and unpaid royalties which were wrongfully held by Marlian Music.

“We will continue the fight to retrieve his catalogue and unpaid royalties so that through these, those he left behind, especially his son, Liam Imole, will be provided for.

“We want #JusticeforMohbad, and we will appreciate all the support we can get in this fight to retrieve his catalogue from Marlian Music as this is the justice that Mohbad was working towards.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now