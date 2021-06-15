Singer Temmie Ovwasa explains why she berates male icons | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Singer Temmie Ovwasa explains why she berates male icons
Nigerian recording artiste, Temmie Ovwasa has taken to social media to make derogatory remarks about Nigerian male entertainers.
Taking to her Twitter platform on Tuesday afternoon, the controversial singer-songwriter revealed that some Nigerian icons are manipulative and have failed to sincerely care about women in the society.
She made some negative comments about male celebrities.
Ovwasa wrote;
“I don’t rate Nigerian male icons,
Most of these men got away with emotional, physical & sexual abuse because women then were too scared to speak,
History is repeating itself daily with your favorites.”
The former YBNL artiste continued;
“When I talk to older Nigerian women I’m enraged, but it’s not my story to tell.
“I’m not like other men”
“I’m not a rapist”
“Not all men”
But you started Having sex with your girlfriend when she was a minor,
You’ve cat called,
You’ve made a woman uncomfortable by being too close even after she asked you to stop,
You’ve used coercion to get laid.”
The singer went on to reveal how she was not given the opportunity to become a leader during her time in school.
READ ALSO: Why ex-YBNL artiste, Temmie Ovwasa, regrets being a star
She wrote in conclusion;
“When I was in Uni, I was told that I couldn’t run for SUG president because I’m a woman,
What actually bleeps with my mind is that I have not met one man in this country that’s emotionally or intellectually capable of inclusivity, Not one.
“LoGeEkA genDa”
But na so so fight.
We live in a world where a man will sexually abuse you and get a statue after he dies, but you will get public ridicule and cptsd.
From the headless statues to the ones with agbada…
suck my dick from the great beyond.”
By Adekunle Fajana
