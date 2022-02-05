‘Unruly’ may be Olamide’s last album

Nigerian rapper, Olamide aka Baddo Sneh, said on Saturday his upcoming album, “Unruly” would be his last music project.

Olamide, who stated this in various social media platforms, said the album was 95 percent ready.

The rapper, who came into prominence in the 2010s, said no date has been fixed for the release of the album.

He wrote: “Next Album, #Unruly; 95% ready. Release date; I don’t know

Taking my time to make it the best ever… probably my last album.”

“Though I’ll drop singles once in a blue moon when I feel like it. It’s been a mad ass run; giving albums back-to-back.”

