CELEB GIST: BBN winner, Mercy Eke hungry to be a mother, Timaya laments money rituals among youths… More

BBNaija winner desires to become a mother

Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem winner Mercy Eke has revealed that she wants to become a mother.

She made this known on the microblogging site, Twitter earlier in the week. Mercy Eke made this statement while she was reacting to reports that international musicians, Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend, A$AP Rocky were expecting their first child together.

The Big Brother Naija winner had this to say:

“I feel like crying. I really wanna experience this at the right time.”

I feel like crying 🥺 I really wanna experience this 🙏🏾 at the right time❤️ https://t.co/ihZq1gQSmI — Mercy Eke (@real_mercyeke) January 31, 2022

Timaya wants fans to be wary of friends

Nigerian recording artiste, Timaya has admonished his followers and fans to thread with caution whenever they are leaving their homes.

According to the Bayelsa-born musician, no one can be trusted, therefore, it is essential to remain wary of one’s acquaintance.

Timaya via his social media platform was addressing the heinous ritual killing practice that is fast becoming prevalent among young people in the country.

Timaya’s post reads:

“17 years old boys doing money ritual?? Innocent humans, killed for money, even your own homeboy can use you.

“Watch out guys, it’s really cold outside.”

Peter Okoye of P Square kicks against recycling of old politicians

Peter Okoye, a member of the twin duo, P Square has admonished Nigerians to desist from recycling the same old leaders.

Peter admonished Nigerian youths to ‘have sense’ and get their PVC ahead of the 2023 election.

His tweets read:

“Anytime I just enter Dubai instead of enjoying myself I go just dey vex for our country Nigeria with anger!

“Abeg no bi the same 1960 wey we get independence? God, why? Why our government just dey deny us all the good things for this life? Make we try to get sense for 2023 general election.

“Get your PVC guys. Any silly mistake, it’s going to be a long eight years of wahala. Enough of all this recycling Government! We no do again! Get sense for the 2023 election.

“Abeg who we offend for our country Nigeria? Abi our Government no de see all this beautiful things? Na even dem travel pass but them no fit imitate! E no go better for them. Get your PVC guys.”

Rapper Vic O wants a relationship with billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy

Nigerian rapper Vic O has expressed his romantic intention towards billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy.

Vic O revealed that DJ Cuppy knows that he has been in love with her for a longtime as she’s everything he wants in a woman.

He urged her to make it happen while asking her if she loved his style, his looks and physical features.

Watch the video of him expressing himself below.

Kanye West demands apology from TMZ for spinning narrative about his feud with ex-wife, Kim Kardashian

Award-winning American rapper Kanye West has publicly demanded an apology note from the online media platform, TMZ alleging they sided with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian and delivered a false narrative as the pair engaged in a war of words over his first daughter North West’s use of the social media app, TikTok.

The rapper had specifically lashed out at Kim Kardashian on Friday, February 4 over their daughter’s use of TikTok saying it’s against his will.

He therefore asked his Instagram followers what he was to do as it was his first divorce.

The socialite, Kim Kardashian responded almost immediately, saying she monitors North’s use of social media while referring to herself as the ‘main provider’ of their children.

Kanye responded with a screenshot of TikTok’s age limit, saying children under 12 should not use TikTok.

He also asked Kim to explain what she meant by being the ‘main provider’ and claimed she put security on him during their daughter’s birthday party and also tried to ‘kidnap’ their daughter by refusing to give him the address to the party.

The American entertainment platform, TMZ captioned the narrative as ‘Kanye West shades Kim Kardashian over North West on TikTok.’ A caption that infuriated the rapper.

