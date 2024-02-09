Nigerian dancehall star, Timaya, opens up on drug struggle, says breaking free was ‘hell’

Popular dancehall artist Timaya has made a candid confession about his past struggles with drug addiction, revealing to The Beat FM during an interview on Thursday, that he used drugs for a period and described the experience as “robbing him of his original self.”

Recounting his introduction to the drug “Molly” during a COVID-19 lockdown encounter with “young guys,” Timaya admitted, “I’m not a saint,” on the Morning Rush Show. He went on to describe the fight to break free as “hell” and “a tough fight.”

Describing the immediate influence of the drug, Timaya recalled a euphoric state that led him to impulsively give away all the money in his pocket.

“I have done drugs, and it was a hell breaking from it. It was a tough fight, I went to this young guy’s home, and everybody was happy.

“I took the drugs and I didn’t understand myself. I was happy, so happy that I dashed all the money in my pocket,” Timaya recounted.

Timaya also said the need to be happy constantly made him to be dependent on drugs.

“I want to just keep feeling like that. That is how I lost a lot of weight. I was not eating, I was just happy,” he said.

“I was taking like three pills every day. It feels like I was on medication. It was messing me up.”

His words offer a glimpse into the personal struggle and potential consequences of drug addiction, even for seemingly untouchable figures like celebrities.

