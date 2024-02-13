AY pleads with Nigerians to stop bullying Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi

Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun popularly known in entertainment circles as AY has taken to social media to plead with Nigerians to stop bullying Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi.

The Fulham FC player has come under heavy criticism from disgruntled Nigerians for what they say was his lacklustre performance for the national team of Nigeria during the just concluded AFCON.

The barrage of insults from Nigerians targeted at the soccer star who is the nephew of former Super Eagles player Austin Okocha has forced him to delete all his pictures on his Instagram account.

While reacting to the situation, AY pleaded with Nigerians to stop criticizing Alex Iwobi and also spoke on the need for a culture of care and respect on the internet.

READ ALSO:Super Eagles Striker Musa condemns online abuse of Iwobi, calls for unity

AY said; “Anyone can become a victim of cyberbullying. Malicious information posted on the Internet can spread far and wide at an instant, and it is always difficult to be deleted completely. The immediacy of the spread makes it hard for victims to defend themselves or take precautions. The harm caused by cyberbullying is always ignored by computer or mobile phone users.

‘‘It is so sad to see how you all have exhibited various forms of cyberbullying on a young man whose only crime was to come and represent his father land. Tomorrow, you all will still be wondering why the likes of Saka and others are never going to play for Nigeria?

‘‘It’s time to think beyond your personal interests and look at the negative effects of your evil actions. Let’s help promote a culture of care and respect on the Internet and prevent cyberbullying. Kindly share a ❤️ for @alexanderiwobi on this post.

“NOTE: Dear Fair weather and forgetful fans. The different slides are designed to refresh your selfish memories.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now