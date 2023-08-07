Comedian AY reacts after fire guts his Lagos home

Nigerian comedian, Ayodeji Makun, popularly known as AY, has taken to social media to react to the fire incident that engulfed his Lagos home on Sunday.

In a video clip that has gone viral on the internet which was recorded by a social media user identified as @Postsubman, the roof of AY’s building was seen on fire.

While reacting to the fire incident, AY in a post on his Instagram page informed his worried fans that his family was safe and also gave gratitude to God for his protection.

He also shared videos and pictures of his wife and children presently on vacation abroad adding that family and God are the most important to him.

“Family and God – that is what’s important. Everything else comes and goes. Can’t wait to join you guys in the US in a few,” AY posted on his Instagram page.

