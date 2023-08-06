Princess evicted from Big Brother Naija

One of the “All Stars” housemates in the ongoing Big Brother Naija, Princess, has been evicted from the reality television show.

The show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced Princess’ exit during the live eviction show on Sunday.

11 housemates – Ike, Tolanibaj, Pere, Frodd, Doyin, Princess, Venita, Whitemoney, Adekunle, Neo and Seyi – were up for eviction on Sunday.



Based on the vote percentage at the end of the eviction show, Seyi has the lowest vote of 0.89 percent, Princess got 1.54 per cent while Ike has 1.59 percent.

The trio of Bisola Aiyeola of the “See Gobe” season, Dorothy Bachor from “Lockdown” season and Mike Edwards of the “Pepper Dem” season, the jury for night, were given the envelope containing the housemates with the least votes and asked to select one person to leave the show.

The jury saved Seyi while Princess had to leave the show.

