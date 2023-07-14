BBNaija ‘All Stars’ debuts July 23, winner to take home N120m cash prize

Multichoice Nigeria, the organisers of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show have announced that a new edition titled ‘BBNaija All Stars’ will begin this month.

This was made known by the organisers of the reality TV show at a briefing in Lagos on Friday, where they informed that the ‘All Stars’ event will consist of ex-housemates from ‘Pepper Dem’, ‘Double Wahala’, and ‘See Gobe’ editions.

It was also revealed that the show, put together without an audition, will air for 70 days, from July 23 to October 1, 2023, with the selected former housemates going head-to-head in the house for the grand prize of N120 million which is up for grabs.

Ebuka Obi- Uchendu is also returning again as the host of the show and as a reward for fans this season, 30 fans will also have the opportunity of winning N1 million each.

