BBNaija’s Uriel opens up on battle with Amenorrhoea, says she may never give birth to a child

One of the evicted housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija All Stars reality TV show, Uriel Oputa has opened up on her battle with Amenorrhoea- the medical term for the absence of menstruation during the reproductive years between puberty and menopause.

The reality TV star who opened up in a recent chat with media personality Hero Daniels, said that doctors have told her that she might never be able to bear a child.

Uriel stated that when she was told that she may never be able to bear a child, she went into a state of depression that she could not bring herself to watch kids on TV.

She said: “Before I decided to embark on a health journey, I had health challenges. One of them was that I didn’t see my period for four years. And I remember going to the doctors in the UK, and they told me that there was a high possibility that I would never be able to have children. That time, my niece was two years old and I remember leaving the office thinking, ‘Oh! I will never be able to have a child.’

“I went into a state of depression. I was so depressed that I couldn’t watch kids on TV. I hated going past schools or parks because I would be reminded constantly that I might not be able to be a mother.

“So, it reached a point where I said, ‘Okay, if I can’t be a mother, I would have my niece as mine.’ And that is why, till today, my niece and I are very close because she looks at me as a second mother.”

