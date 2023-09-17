Neo, Whitemoney, 2 others evicted from BBNaija All Stars

Four Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates, Neo, Whitemoney, and Sholzy, have been evicted from the reality television show.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced the eviction of the four housemates in Sunday’s live eviction show.

Eight housemates – Ceec, Adekunle, Mercy and Ilebaye, Neo, Whitemoney, Sholzy, and Alex – were put up for eviction but the latter quartet were sent packing from the house after they recorded the lowest votes from the show’s subscribers.

READ ALSO: BBNaija’s Uriel opens up on battle with Amenorrhoea, says she may never give birth to a child

The duo of Doyin and KimOprah were evicted from the show last week.

The winner of the contest will take home the grand prize of N120 million on October 1.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now