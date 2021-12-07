Big Brother Naija winner, WhiteMoney, targets Grammy with new song

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes winner, WhiteMoney has revealed that he is positive about picking a Grammy award for his latest effort, ‘Selense’ in the near future.

WhiteMoney real name Hazel Oyeze Onou came under criticism after he debuted his single on Monday, December 6.

The reality TV star and musician said in an interview on Tuesday, December 7 while speaking on Cool FM’s The Breakfast Show that he will win a Grammy in one year.

READ ALSO: BBNaija star, Khloe, accuses NDLEA operative of harassment

When asked to predict the future of his music career, Whitemoney said, “By this time next year, I’ll get a Grammy Insha Allah.”

He also added that he’ll bag MTV Base awards and other top music awards.

Watch his interview below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now