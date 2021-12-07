Entertainment
Big Brother Naija winner, WhiteMoney, targets Grammy with new song
Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes winner, WhiteMoney has revealed that he is positive about picking a Grammy award for his latest effort, ‘Selense’ in the near future.
WhiteMoney real name Hazel Oyeze Onou came under criticism after he debuted his single on Monday, December 6.
The reality TV star and musician said in an interview on Tuesday, December 7 while speaking on Cool FM’s The Breakfast Show that he will win a Grammy in one year.
When asked to predict the future of his music career, Whitemoney said, “By this time next year, I’ll get a Grammy Insha Allah.”
He also added that he’ll bag MTV Base awards and other top music awards.
Watch his interview below.
