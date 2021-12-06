BBNaija star, Khloe, accuses NDLEA operative of harassment

Reality star Khloe on Sunday night narrated her bruisy encounter with an NDLEA operative at the airport.

Speaking via her Instagram account, the former Big Brother Naija housemate narrated how she was allegedly harassed and humiliated by one LS Shonibare; who she said seized her phone, passport and also rained insults on her.

According to her, the altercation was quite aggressive as her nail got broken in the course of the struggle causing her to bleed.

According to her, this unwelcome act also caused her to miss her flight.

Lamenting at great length, she wrote:

“LS SHONIBARE of @ndlea_nigeria

you better do the needful now 😡🤬😡🤬

your job is to search for Drugs not harrassing people😡

not humiliating people with your uniform 😡

not calling people bastard 😡

not comparing age 😡

not seizing phones and passports 😡

Do your freaking job and stop harassing US 😡😡😡😡

i’m so tired of this system , you guys are failing us ..

You are bringing us pain and disgrace .

pls @ndlea_nigeria i’m begging for a fair investigation , do the needful

i’m just 1 of all the people you guys use uniform to humiliate . this has to stop”

