LGBTQ activist Bisi Alimi slams Nigerian music

An advocate for the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-S*xual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community, Bisi Alimi has opined that 80% of Nigerian music are meaningless and toxic.

Bisi Alimi made this known on his Instagram stories on Saturday, December 4.

According to him, the remaining 20% of meaningful music do not interest Nigerians because they are not “emotionally intelligent to appreciate good music.”

In his concluding paragraph, Alimi stated that ‘the spirit of Nollywood has entered the once enviable music industry.’

Read Alimi’s opinion about Nigerian music below.

