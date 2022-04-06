Entertainment
Bisi Alimi says only a wicked person will give birth in Nigeria
Controversial Nigerian LGBTQ+ advocate, Bisi Alimi has opined that only a wicked person would deliver his or her children in Nigeria.
The same-s3x marriage advocate took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday afternoon to berate people who give birth in Nigeria.
Alimi who is based in the United States of America stated in his post that only a “wicked soul” would bring a child into his home country to participate in the “suffering orgy”.
READ ALSO: LGBTQ activist Bisi Alimi urges Nigerians to demand a better government
He wrote:
“Is Nigeria not mean enough as it is?”
Alimi continued, “Why are people still getting married and having kids? It is only a very wicked person that will have kids in Nigeria…”
The concluding part of his post reads, “I don’t understand how you think this suffering is s3xy, that you bring a completely innocent soul to join you in suffering orgy.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...