Bisi Alimi says only a wicked person will give birth in Nigeria

Controversial Nigerian LGBTQ+ advocate, Bisi Alimi has opined that only a wicked person would deliver his or her children in Nigeria.

The same-s3x marriage advocate took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday afternoon to berate people who give birth in Nigeria.

Alimi who is based in the United States of America stated in his post that only a “wicked soul” would bring a child into his home country to participate in the “suffering orgy”.

He wrote:

“Is Nigeria not mean enough as it is?”

Alimi continued, “Why are people still getting married and having kids? It is only a very wicked person that will have kids in Nigeria…”

The concluding part of his post reads, “I don’t understand how you think this suffering is s3xy, that you bring a completely innocent soul to join you in suffering orgy.”

