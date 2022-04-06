Connect with us

Entertainment

Singer, August Alsina, set to write tell-all book on affair with Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett

Published

15 mins ago

on

American recording artiste, August Alsina who had an affair with Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, is set to sign a six-figure book deal which will detail their controversial relationship.

Jada in August 2020 confirmed she had an “entanglement” with the 29-year-old artiste, Alsina while she was still married to the popular actor and singer Will Smith.

According to sources close to Alsina, publishers are seeking to bring a mouthwatering offer to hear the singer’s side of his story.

“August is getting ready to sign a big money book deal which will detail his romantic liaisons with Jada”, a source told The Sun.

“He has always maintained that Will gave him permission to sleep with Jada, something they have publicly denied.

READ ALSO: Will Smith’s wife, Jada speaks on actor’s encounter with Chris Rock at Oscars

“August will go into detail about his time with Jada and will also speak about how he spent time living in homes owned by Will when he was away filming.

“As well as speaking about their relationship at that time, August wants to open up about the aftermath of going public and how it affected him personally and his career.

“There are several publishers bidding for the books and August is lining up the best deal.

“He knows there are a lot of people fascinated by his story and is happy to tell it.”

August and Jada’s relationship was first revealed in 2020, when he claimed he had been sleeping with her over a long period of time.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

five + seventeen =

Investigations

Investigations2 weeks ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...