Singer, August Alsina, set to write tell-all book on affair with Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett

American recording artiste, August Alsina who had an affair with Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, is set to sign a six-figure book deal which will detail their controversial relationship.

Jada in August 2020 confirmed she had an “entanglement” with the 29-year-old artiste, Alsina while she was still married to the popular actor and singer Will Smith.

According to sources close to Alsina, publishers are seeking to bring a mouthwatering offer to hear the singer’s side of his story.

“August is getting ready to sign a big money book deal which will detail his romantic liaisons with Jada”, a source told The Sun.

“He has always maintained that Will gave him permission to sleep with Jada, something they have publicly denied.

“August will go into detail about his time with Jada and will also speak about how he spent time living in homes owned by Will when he was away filming.

“As well as speaking about their relationship at that time, August wants to open up about the aftermath of going public and how it affected him personally and his career.

“There are several publishers bidding for the books and August is lining up the best deal.

“He knows there are a lot of people fascinated by his story and is happy to tell it.”

August and Jada’s relationship was first revealed in 2020, when he claimed he had been sleeping with her over a long period of time.

