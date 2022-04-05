Bobrisky, others face six months in prison as Reps move to ban crossdressing

The House of Representatives on Tuesday moved to ban crossdressing in Nigeria.

This followed the presentation of a bill sponsored by a member of the House, Umar Muda, at the plenary.

The bill which was read for the first time on the floor of the House on Tuesday seeks to outlaw crossdressing in the country.

However, individuals who engage in crossdressing primarily for entertainment purposes were exempted in the provisions of the bill.

The bill also seeks to alter the 2013 Same-S3x Marriage (Prohibition) Act by inserting cross-dressing as one of the act’s offenses.

READ ALSO:Transvestite Bobrisky berates other crossdressers in Nigeria, calls them ‘pigs’

If passed into law, crossdressers such as Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju aka Bobrisky, James Chukwueze Obialor aka James Brown and others risk six months imprisonment.

“A person engaging in cross-dressing is guilty of an offence and liable to imprisonment of 6 months or to a fine of N500,000,” the bill read.

Bobrisky, who is an LGBTQ+ personality, is one of the most popular crossdressers in Nigeria.

Others include James Brown and Adenrele Oluwafemi Edun, aka Denrele.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now